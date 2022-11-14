Folk Instruments Museum New Addition to Kaziranga National Orchid Park

Apart from housing beautiful orchids of different colours, the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park in Assam also has various folk songs, folk or tribal dances performed in the orchid garden which makes it a tourist attraction.

It has also taken many commendable initiatives including herbal gardens, conservation of indigenous rice seeds, and collection and conservation of human resources.

In addition to it, the park has recently added a beautiful museum showcasing folk instruments of the Northeast.

The museum which is an initiative of eminent folk artist Dwijen Gogoi of Sivasagar district and the Kaziranga National Orchid Park has been named as ‘Luko Silpi Dwijen Gogoi Lukobadya Sangrahalaya’.

The museum was opened for tourists on August 6 this year. Over a hundred folk instruments including the pepa, bahi, toka, tokari, dotora, dhol, khol, taal, negera, gogona and bagh dhenu have been showcased in the museum.

Manoranjan Deka Phukan, a supervisor of the museum informed that it will be turned into a spot of discussions for tourists and research students in the coming days. He also said that there will be provisions for purchasing the folk instruments in the museum soon.