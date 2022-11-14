Stone Quarry Collapses in Mizoram, Around 20 Labourers Trapped

As many as 15-20 labourers have been feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Hnahthial district of Mizoram on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Maudarh area in Hnahthial district, about 160 km from Aizawl at around 3 pm.

According to the police, the majority of workers managed to escape at the time of the incident, however, around 15 of them who could get out were buried under the debris as the quarry caved in.

Volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot for a rescue operation. Young Mizo Association (YMA) volunteers were also at the spot to help the officials with rescue efforts.

However, not a single body has been retrieved so far from the debris.

Five excavators, one stone crusher and one drilling machine have been buried in the debris.

Rescue efforts are currently underway.