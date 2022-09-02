Folk Singer Kalpana Patowary Lands In Trouble In Alleged Defamation Case

Playback and folk singer Kalpana Patowary has landed in trouble after a defamation lawsuit was filed against her and her family including her husband Parvez Khan, her mother and her sisters by a Bengaluru-based person.

The case was filed by Partha Pratim Mahanta, who is employed with a multinational company in Bengaluru, for allegedly uploading ‘objectionable’ videos having ‘defamatory’ content against him on social media.

Mahanta alleged that the popular singer and her family members have been repeatedly uploading videos having defamatory content on several social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube since 2019. He has filed a Rs 20 crore defamation lawsuit against them for tarnishing his image in the society.

He said, “Kalpana Patowary and her family are keeping forcefully my minor daughter (now 10 yrs) since September 2019 after my wife’s unfortunate death due to a massive heart attack in Bangalore. The family has brainwashed my minor daughter for the last 3 years against me so that she can give wrong statements in court. I have already filed a kidnapping FIR at the Dispur police station against Kalpana Patowary and his family.”