J&K: Terrorist Shoots Migrant Labourer In Pulwama

A migrant worker was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Friday.

The victim has been identified as one Muneerul Islam, hailing from West Bengal.

Muneerul was taken to a local hospital where his status is currently stable, Jammu and Kashmir Police said

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area for safety reasons.

Earlier last month, a migrant labourer from Bihar was killed and two other labourers from the same state were left injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora village of Pulwama.