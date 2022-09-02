Top Stories

J&K: Terrorist Shoots Migrant Labourer In Pulwama

The victim has been identified as one Muneerul Islam, hailing from West Bengal.
A migrant worker was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Friday.

Muneerul was taken to a local hospital where his status is currently stable, Jammu and Kashmir Police said

Meanwhile, the police have cordoned off the area for safety reasons.

Earlier last month, a migrant labourer from Bihar was killed and two other labourers from the same state were left injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gadoora village of Pulwama.

