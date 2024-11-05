Folk Singer Snehalata Das Honored with 2024-25 Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award

The prestigious Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award for 2024-25 was conferred upon renowned Assamese folk singer Snehalata Das by the Rotary Club of Guwahati on November 5, 2024.
The award ceremony, held at the Press Club in Guwahati, coincided with the 13th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary Assamese musician and cultural icon. The event was attended by Rotarians, media representatives, and members of the public.
The Rotary Club of Guwahati, which has been presenting this award since 2020-21, previously honored Dhanada Pathak, Dr Anil Saikia, the Late Sobharam Hazarika, and Dr Lakshahira Das. This award includes a citation and various gifts reflecting Assamese culture and heritage.
Rotarians Pranab Kumar Choudhury, Dr Gautam Sarma, Dr Ranjana Bora, S R Saikia, Bandana Dutta, and PDG P K Kedia presented the award to Das.
During her acceptance speech, Das shared insights into her journey in Assamese folk music and captivated the audience with several heartfelt performances.
The event began with a welcome address by the President of the Rotary Club of Guwahati, Pranab Kumar Choudhury, while Rtn S R Saikia delivered the vote of thanks. The program was skillfully anchored by Rtn Dr Sashanka Sekhar Dutta, adding a warm touch to the evening's celebrations.