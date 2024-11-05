Xudha Kontho Bhupen Hazarika's 13th Death Anniversary Being Observed Today

It has been 13 years since the passing of Xudha Kontho Bhupen Hazarika. Today, November 5, marks the death anniversary of the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', as he was lovingly known.
Thirteen years have passed since the voice that once resonated across the world fell silent, but his memory and legacy remain deeply etched in the hearts of millions. This day marks the 13th death anniversary of the legendary singer, songwriter, and composer whose influence on Assamese and Indian music remains unparalleled.
On this day in 2011, during the fading autumn chill, Hazarika took his last breath at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, leaving an indelible void. The news of his passing felt like the dimming of a bright star over Assam’s cultural skies. Assamese music lost a towering figure, and with him, an era drew to a close. His departure plunged the people of Assam into a deep and sorrowful silence.
In tribute to Hazarika’s memory, the Assam state government’s Directorate of Cultural Affairs has organized a series of commemorative events across the state. Alongside, communities from various regions, groups, and institutions are set to pay homage to Hazarika through a series of colorful and heartfelt programs. His iconic 'Bhupendra Sangeet' along with other cultural performances will bring together admirers, allowing them to honour and remember the artistic giant who gave voice to Assam’s soul.
In Kokrajhar, where he is also deeply revered, a special tribute will be held. Today, a full-sized statue of Bhupen Hazarika will be unveiled, symbolizing his enduring presence among the people he loved and served through his music. This solemn ceremony will be led by the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, who will preside over the unveiling of Hazarika’s statue, honouring his contributions and keeping his memory alive for generations to come.
As Assam remembers its beloved Bhupen Hazarika today, his songs continue to echo across fields, rivers, and valleys—a testament to a voice that transcends time, a light that even in absence shines ever brightly.