Xudha Kontho Bhupen Hazarika's 13th Death Anniversary Being Observed Today

In Kokrajhar, where he is also deeply revered, a special tribute will be held. Today, a full-sized statue of Bhupen Hazarika will be unveiled, symbolizing his enduring presence among the people he loved and served through his music. This solemn ceremony will be led by the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, who will preside over the unveiling of Hazarika’s statue, honouring his contributions and keeping his memory alive for generations to come.