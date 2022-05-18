Food Relief For Flood-Hit Dima Hasao, Ex-Gratia For Deceased's Families | Assam CM's Action Plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced food relief package for Dima Hasao district which has been majorly affected by artificial floods since last three days.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said that a total of 12 metric tonnes of food items will be airdropped at Haflong in Dima Hasao tomorrow morning as relief package.

He also instructed ministers Jogen Mohan and Bimal Bora to reach Haflong by any means possible to oversee the process.

“Two cabinet ministers have already started their journey to the flood hit districts to take stock of the situation. If road connectivity is disrupted, they have been instructed to reach there even by two wheeler,” he said.

Power services have also been initiated across Dima Hasao district, CM Sarma informed.

For better connectivity, Airtel mobile services have been launched in the area, he added.

Further, the chief minister informed that Barak Valley, which is also greatly affected by floods, has ample amount of food items, petrol, diesel that will last for over a week.

State ministers Parimal Suklabaidya and Ashok Singhal have been instructed to reach Barak Valley tomorrow and take stock of the situation, CM Sarma said.

The chief minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of persons who lost their lives due to the floods that have gripped that entire state.

The state government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flybig airlines to bring back stranded people in Barak Valley due to floods and disruption of road and railway connectivity, he further informed.

Under the MoU, the flybig airline would provide air service between Guwahati and Silchar for next 10 days.

The price of one-way ticket has been set at Rs 3000 and the rest of the amount will be borne by the state government, he said.

