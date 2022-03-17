Football Legend Bhaichung Bhutia Visits Kaziranga

Football legend Bhaichung Bhutia along with his family is on a 3-day visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The former footballer and his family arrived at the National Park on March 15. Upon their arrival, the family took a jeep safari at the Bagori forest.

On March 16, Bhutia and his family toured across the Kohora central range.

This is Bhutia’s third visit to the national park.

According to Bhutia, he was invited to Assam to visit the football stadium and academy at the Numaligarh Refinery campus.

The football star said, “This is my third visit to Kaziranga but first time with children. I feel good visiting this place. We have seen rhinos, elephants and different birds in the park. Unfortunately we missed the chance to see tigers.”

Speaking on Assam’s football scenario, Bhutia said, “Football in Assam is definitely growing gradually. It is good to see the increase in the number of players from the state in tournaments like ISL. There is hope that this trend will grow further.”

