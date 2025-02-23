Nearly 50 Foreign Envoys to Visit Kaziranga Today Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

Nearly 50 foreign delegates, including heads of missions from various nations, are set to arrive in Kaziranga on the evening of February 23 as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 event.

According to a senior government official, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to accompany the visiting dignitaries.

The delegation will embark on a visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on the morning of February 24.

The Golaghat district administration, along with the Kaziranga National Park authorities, has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the delegates.

As part of their itinerary, the delegates will experience the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga through an elephant and jeep safari from the Mihimukh point in Kohora. Officials from the Forest Department have taken special measures to enhance the approach roads leading to the Mihimukh point. A total of 20 elephants from the Forest Department and 20 safari vehicles have been prepared for the visitors.

Following their jungle safari, the delegation will return to Guwahati later on February 24 to participate in the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. The summit, aimed at boosting investment in Assam, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25.

