'Jhumoir Binondini’ Participants to Receive Rs 25,000 Each, Announces Assam CM

Each participant of the ‘Jhumoir Binondini’ cultural event will receive Rs 25,000 each, while experts will be given Rs 30,000, announced Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

CM Sarma made this announcement while inspecting the preparations of the spectacular event at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati today.

Additionally, CM Sarma also announced that cultural centers will be established in 800 tea gardens across the state, with each garden receiving Rs 25,000 for the initiative.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister informed that participants must perform in traditional attire tomorrow evening. He also added that Guwahati residents will be allowed to witness the vibrant performances free of cost at Sarusajai tomorrow.

“The 'Jhumoir Binondini' event will commence at 5:30 PM on February 24, aligning with the 200-year legacy of Assam’s tea industry and the ‘Advantage Assam’ initiative. Assam will once again set a record,” CM Sarma said.

To ensure a wider audience, he mentioned, “We are making all possible arrangements so that the event can be watched live from the tea gardens.”

It may be mentioned that around 8,000 performers will participate in the cultural extravaganza. The mega event will see 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians come together for the performance.

The Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities of Assam embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam’s syncretic cultural mélange. The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.