Foreign Influence in Indian Elections? Assam Ministers Sound the Alarm

In a recent social media post, Jayanta Mallabaruah, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raised alarming concerns regarding alleged foreign interference in Indian elections by the Indian National Congress (INC).
Mallabaruah claimed that the Congress party has established fan groups comprising individuals from Bangladesh.
He further alleged that the social media pages of top Congress leaders are being managed by entities based in Norway and the United States.
“It is extremely worrying that those who take an oath to uphold the Indian Constitution have handed their digital properties to foreign agents. This is a big threat to Assam and the country as well,” the minister stated.
His comments underscored the potential risks posed by foreign affiliations and the growing apprehensions surrounding national security.
Echoing these concerns, Pijush Hazarika, another BJP leader, also took to social media to present what he described as evidence of the INC's alleged ties with foreign entities.
The minister highlighted several instances, including claims that a fan club of a prominent leader from the Assam chapter of the Congress reportedly includes Bangladeshi citizens.
He further alleged that another Congress leader’s social media page is controlled from the United States, while the social media page of a key Congress figure is reportedly operated from Norway.
These statements have sparked widespread discussion, raising serious questions about the integrity of political campaigns in India.
The allegations have ignited debates over the influence of foreign entities in domestic politics and highlighted growing concerns regarding the security and sovereignty of India's electoral processes.
In response to these allegations, the Assam Congress hit back at Pijush Hazarika in a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter). Taking a sharp jab at the BJP leader, the Assam Congress wrote:
“Mr. @Pijush_hazarika, no wonder why Assam is spiralling to the bottom of the list in every field, be it education, healthcare, crime against women, social injustice, poverty, or unemployment. When the most important work of the ministers is acting as troll masters, how can growth & progress be in sight?"
The Congress went further, addressing the issue of followers on social media, adding:
“BTW, it is a well-known fact that most of the followers of your supreme boss, as well as your masters, are fake. Congress has followers not only from Bangladesh but all over the World. If it is a 'BURNOL' moment for you, we cannot help. Are these real followers or fake Mr. @Pijush_hazarika? Snapshots from the follower list of BJP's Minority Morcha."
The exchange has intensified the political discourse online, with both parties trading barbs over social media influence and national security.
The debate has drawn attention to the increasing role of digital platforms in shaping political narratives, and the concerns over foreign affiliations continue to loom large.