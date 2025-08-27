Syeda Saiyidain Hameed Backtracks After Assam Controversy

Days after sparking a major controversy over her remarks on “Bangladeshis” in Assam, activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed has made a U-turn, emphasizing that people who have entered the state illegally should be escorted back.

Earlier, speaking at an event in Guwahati on Sunday, Hameed had said that Muslims in Assam are often branded as “Bangladeshis.” The statement drew sharp criticism from the state government, social media, and various political organizations, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who termed it proof of Hameed supporting illegal infiltrators.

Speaking at a separate event in Delhi, Hameed clarified her position:

“I have the most beautiful experience of Assam since the 1997 Women’s Commission, and I have been to every nook and corner of the state. I was never conscious about the fact that I am a Muslim woman. Right now, my name is all over the media, ‘Bangladeshi’ has become a cuss word, a horrendous word. Even if a few Bangladeshis have entered, sit down, negotiate with them, and escort them back.”

Asom Nagarik Samaj Distances Itself

Earlier yesterday, the Asom Nagarik Samaj (ANS) quickly sought to separate Hameed’s comments from its own position. Addressing the press at Guwahati Press Club, ANS convenor and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan stated that the organization cannot be held responsible for “personal comments” of individuals.

“We were not aware of what she had said until much later that evening. The Samaj has only one stand—Assam Accord must be implemented in letter and spirit. The 1971 cut-off year is final, and there can be no deviation from it,” Bhuyan said.

The ANS had facilitated a “Nagarik Sabha” in Guwahati on August 24, attended by Hameed and other national figures, including senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Bhuyan clarified that these guests had come on their own initiative and were not invited by the organization.

“Prashant Bhushan himself wished to engage with Assam’s civil society. We only extended cooperation to hold the meeting,” he said.

Bhuyan expressed regret that the meaningful observations made by the guests were overshadowed by Hameed’s offhand remark outside the venue. Senior ANS member Shantanu Barthakur added:

“We condemn the statement made by Syeda Saiyidain Hameed. The attempt to link it with Asom Nagarik Samaj is mischievous.”

Opposition Criticism

Last Monday, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia also weighed in, blaming both the BJP-led state and central governments for the turmoil. Citing the Assam Accord of 1985, he stated:

“Every individual coming from other countries, including Bangladesh, after March 24, 1971, must be identified and deported.”

Saikia argued that inaction by the governments has allowed outsiders to make divisive remarks. He recalled former Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi’s 2014 speech in Guwahati promising deportation of illegal Bangladeshis, saying:

“Ten years have passed, nothing has been done. Had they acted, Assam would not have been pushed into this dangerous situation today.”

He further accused the BJP’s Citizenship Amendment Act (2019) of emboldening statements like Hameed’s, which, he argued, threaten the social fabric of Assam along religious and linguistic lines.

Conclusion

The episode highlights the delicate and politically sensitive nature of Assam’s citizenship debate. While Hameed has clarified her stance, the controversy has reignited discussions on illegal migration, the Assam Accord, and the role of national figures in local matters.

