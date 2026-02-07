'Foreigners Will Be Expelled from Assam If Raijor Dal Comes to Power': Akhil Gogoi

In a sharp Facebook Live address on Friday night, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying, “I have never seen a Chief Minister like him; the screw in his head seems to have come loose.”The veteran activist and Raijor Dal leader criticised several of CM Sarma’s recent statements, accusing him of misgoverning and failing to protect the interests of Assamese citizens.

During the nearly 43-minute Facebook Live session, Gogoi challenged the BJP government and CM Sarma, warning that if Raijor Dal comes to power, every foreign national currently in Assam would be expelled. He further stated that Assamese citizens would be issued proper identity documents to safeguard their rights.

Gogoi accused the current administration of fostering communal divisions between Hindus and Muslims through provocative statements, which he said have sown hatred and conflict in society. He also pointed to government data, claiming that in the past ten years, the BJP-led Assam government has expelled only 1,676 foreigners, a figure he described as inadequate.

“When our government comes, we will expel 1.6 million foreigners from Assam,” Gogoi said, referring to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which he claimed lists around 1.9 million foreigners. He further accused the BJP of deliberately abandoning the NRC process to avoid targeting Hindu Bangladeshis, highlighting what he described as selective enforcement.

Gogoi also accused the Assam government of misleading citizens in the name of expelling foreigners, saying the authorities have created confusion and placed undue burdens on Assamese people.