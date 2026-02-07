Did Assam CM Consume Beef During Student Days? Akhil Gogoi's Shocking Claim

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief, Akhil Gogoi has made a controversial allegation against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that the Chief Minister had consumed beef during his student days.

Advertisment

According to Gogoi, while staying at the hostel of Cotton College, he came to know that CM Sarma would go to muslim hotel in Guwahati’s Lakhtokia to consume beef with some of his companions.

Speaking on Facebook Live, Gogoi directly addressed the Chief Minister, saying, “When I was staying in the Cotton College hostel, and when you were the General Secretary, I heard that you and your friends went to Taj Hotel, a Muslim hotel, in Guwahati’s Lakhtokia, and consumed beef. I do not know whether this is actualy true, but you must answer this question.”

“Considering the kind of person you are, it is plausible that you may have eaten beef. This was during the time when the Congress was in power. During our hostel days at Cotton College, several of our seniors used to say that Himanta Biswa Sarma would go to Lakhtokia along with his friends to eat beef,” he added.

Gogoi’s allegation was particularly shocking and unsettling, as the Chief Minister has repeatedly condemned beef consumption in public statements over the years.

The Raijor Dal chief raised the issue while responding to CM Sarma’s recent remark suggesting that Gogoi wanted to “feed biryani to Assamese people.” He accused the Chief Minister of attempting to fuel communal tension and unrest in Assam, alleging that such remarks were part of a deliberate effort to polarise society and divert attention from the real issues.

Gogoi described the Chief Minister as “classless” and claimed that repeated references to “Miya” by him were aimed at consolidating votes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Gogoi further alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to cross the upcoming electoral hurdle by making such divisive statements.

Also Read: "I Can't Go Anymore With Beef Pork Politics": Former BJP MLA Binanda Saikia