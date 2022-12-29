Assam Forest Dept Recovers Deer Carcass in Kaliabor

The Assam Forest department officials found the carcass of a deer on National Highway road in Kaliabor on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the Jakhalabandha Zonal Forest Department found the carcass on National Highway 37 in Baruah Chuk and sent it for post mortem examination.

It is suspected that a speeding vehicle might have hit the deer due to which it succumbed to his injuries.

It may be mentioned that since the year 2019, several fauna from Kaziranga National Park have settled at various places of Kaliabor.

Meanwhile, Baruah Chuk area has reported several deaths of faunas due to accidents.

Last month, the carcass of an elephant calf was recovered at Kasojan tea estate in Jorhat district.

It was learned that the calf was roughly three-months-old during the time of its death.