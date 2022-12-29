Assam: Leopard Causing Menace in Jorhat Succumbs to Injuries

The leopard that was causing menace in Assam’s Jorhat died on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Kaziranga.

According to sources, the leopard was undergoing treatment at Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga after he was tranquilized after 24 hours of search in Chenijan.

However, earlier today he succumbed to his injuries.

Last Tuesday, after continuous efforts by the forest department, the officials caught the leopard.

The forest officials said that they had been continuing their search since Monday at 10 am. They were successful in tranquilizing the leopard and capturing him inside a quarter.

While tranquilizing the leopard, he got injured due to which he was undergoing treatment.

It may be mentioned that at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood on Monday.