Forest Fire In Dholai Protected Area Near Assam–Mizoram Border

A major forest fire broke out on Sunday evening in the protected forest area of Dholai, along the Assam–Mizoram border in Cachar district, triggering panic among residents and raising fears of a large-scale disaster. Swift and coordinated action by the fire department, police, forest officials, and local villagers helped bring the blaze under control, narrowly saving nearby densely populated areas.

According to sources, the fire erupted in the hilly terrain of Dholai under the Hawaithang Range Office of the Forest Department. Fanned by dry conditions, the flames spread rapidly through the forest, causing alarm in surrounding localities.

As per the sources, residents state that had the fire not been contained in time, it could have spread to adjacent residential areas, electric lines, and other properties, leading to significant damage. Upon noticing the blaze, villagers immediately alerted the Lailapur Police, forest authorities, and the fire brigade.

Sources said two fire tenders were dispatched from Dhilai to the spot. Firefighters, assisted by police personnel, forest guards, and residents, launched an intensive operation to douse the flames. After nearly an hour of sustained efforts, the fire was finally brought under control.

Preliminary reports indicate that approximately two to three bighas of protected forest land were affected by the fire. Several lakh rupees worth of valuable trees and forest resources were reduced to ashes. However, officials have stated that a detailed assessment of the damage is yet to be conducted.