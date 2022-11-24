Wishes Pour in as Singer Angarag Papon Mahanta Turns 47 Today

Popular Assamese singer Angarag Papon Mahanta celebrates his 47th birth anniversary on Thursday.

He has gained several fans and love across India with his hit numbers both in Assamese and Hindi.

Papon is the son of Khagen and Archana Mahanta who were much-loved and popular singers of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the noted singer from Twitter handle, “Heartiest birthday greetings Papon! I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev to bless you with good health and a long life so that you continue to entertain everyone with your wonderful music.”

Some of the popular songs of Papon are: