Forest Officer and Corruption Exposed in Nagaon: Asomiya Pratidin Report Makes Impact!

“It was also found that the accused was trying to liquidate the disproportionate assets in his favour and his family members. Therefore, he was arrested on January 18, 2024, as he did not hand over the Indian passport. After arrest he was remanded to five days police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to the judicial custody and presently he is in the district central Jail, Guwahati. During investigation, the engaged empaneled Chartered Accountant firm had analyzed and conducted a forensic auditing of all his financial transactions and details of his immoveable and moveable properties and found the Percentage of the Disproportionate Assets accrued by the arrested accused Bhaskar Deka, AFS, DFO (U/S) to be 183%,” reads the press statement.