Assam: Forest Officer Punitively Transferred for Illegally Dealing Red Soil

The forest officer of Office of the Divisional Forest Officer Kamrup East Division in Assam was punitively transferred on Tuesday.

The Divisional Forest Officer of Kamrup East Division Basistha, Rohini Ballav Saikia ordered for the transfer of the officer, sources said.

The officer has been identified as Rahul Barman.

The order was passed after serious allegations were made against Barman for collusion with illegal red soil dealers.

For several years, he was employed as an officer at Kamrup East Division.

Barman has been transferred to Dakshin Guwahati Forest Officer’s Office.

On March 2, the Officer-in-Charge of the Pan Bazar Traffic Branch Nripen Saikia was suspended due to negligence to duty in connection to a road accident.

According to sources, a woman had filed a complaint of a road accident in which her mother lost her life while Nripen Saikia was holding the office at Basistha Police Station.

The woman had alleged negligence in duty by the suspended officer while investigating the matter.

As the matter came to light, the higher authorities ordered a probe into it and immediately suspended Nripen Saikia.

Saikia was also accused of collecting money from illegal parking places by allowing to park cars near Beltola area.

He also used to demand money from bus owners and a call recording of him demanding money also went viral.

The recording with facts was also leaked across various media channels due to which he was punitively transferred from the Basistha Police Station.