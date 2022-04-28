Union Steel Minister to Inaugurate One of World’s Largest Rebar Mill Today

Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will inaugurate one of the world's largest ultra-modern Rebar Mill of 1.4 MTPA capacity at Jindal Steel and Power's (JSP) 6 MTPA integrated steel complex at Angul in Odisha.

In a bid to make India 'Atmanirbhar' by reducing the dependence on imported coking coal by the JSP, Singh will also visit the functioning of India's largest coal gasification plant which feeds coal gas or syngas to the world's first DRI plant based on syngas through coal gasification.

The Coal Gasification Plant is equipped with Carbon Capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per day. JSP is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025.

Mr V R Sharma, Managing director of JSP said that they are happy to announce that JSP now can produce 50 mm TMT Rebars also which is the first of its kind in the Country.

He said, “Our Research and Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars and has also obtained BIS approval. We believe in India's growth story and our operations are aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of making India Self-Reliant.”

