Forest Team Battles Harsh Terrain to End Elephant Threat in Assam’s Kamrup

A high-intensity operation in Assam’s South Kamrup district successfully concluded late Thursday night as forest officials, with support from police and civil administration, managed to drive a herd of wild elephants back into the Rani forest range, ending two days of chaos in the Palashbari region.

The mission, involving nearly 200 personnel, was launched in response to rising incidents of human-elephant conflict that had plagued several villages in the area. For weeks, villagers in Bijoynagar, Rangamati, Urput, Kallapara, Moniari Tinali, Gosaihat, Parakuchi, Magurpara, Medhipara, Dahali, Dakhala, Nahira, Batarhat, Bhagawatipara, Rajapukhuri, and Sarpara lived in fear as elephants repeatedly entered human settlements, causing widespread destruction and claiming at least three lives.

One of the victims was Ashok Das from Rangamati, who was trampled by an elephant on May 16 while collecting fodder—an incident that triggered public outrage and compelled authorities to act swiftly.

In response, the Kamrup district administration, local MLAs, and the Forest Department held an emergency meeting and greenlit a full-scale operation to drive the elephants back to their natural habitat. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed from May 22 across the affected zones. Shops were shut, movement was restricted, and emergency sirens filled the air as the area took on an atmosphere of crisis preparedness.

The drive began from Bhagawatipara around 3 PM on Wednesday. However, the task force encountered significant challenges when passing trains disrupted the planned route, causing the herd to shift toward the Maliata Hills near Mirza. Despite working overnight, the team was unable to move the elephants from the area.

On Thursday, the situation escalated as a lone elephant joined the existing four-member herd, increasing the risk and complicating the operation. The forest team, supported by a special elephant-driving squad, battled extreme terrain conditions including waterlogged areas, dense undergrowth, and rocky patches. As the agitated herd rampaged through nearby localities, damaging more property, officials were forced to proceed with extreme caution.

After two days of intense efforts, the Forest Department succeeded in driving the elephants into the Jarasal Reserve Forest (RF) under the Rani Forest Range of the Kamrup East Forest Division by around 1:30 AM on Friday, bringing an end to the prolonged wildlife crisis.

However, one rogue elephant—nicknamed “Kanphola” by locals—remains in the Palashbari area. Forest officials have assured that relocating a single elephant will be significantly easier, and efforts are already underway to manage the situation.

The operation has been widely lauded as a successful example of coordinated human-wildlife conflict resolution. The Forest Department, local administration, and the expert elephant-driving team have received widespread praise for their tireless efforts in restoring normalcy to the affected villages.

