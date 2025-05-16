Man Trampled by Wild Elephant in Assam's Kamrup

In a tragic incident that underscores the growing conflict between humans and wildlife in Assam, a 60-year-old man named Ashok Das was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Rangamati under the Palashbari area of Kamrup district.

According to reports, the deceased, a resident of No. 3 Medhipara in Rangamati, had ventured into the nearby forest to collect fodder for his goats when he came face-to-face with a wild elephant. In a fatal turn of events, the elephant charged at Das, leading to his immediate death.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Loharghat Forest Range Office, under the West Kamrup Forest Division. For years, residents of Rangamati and adjoining areas have been grappling with frequent incursions by wild elephants, creating a state of fear and helplessness. The human-wildlife conflict has now reached alarming levels, with the local populace living in constant dread of fatal encounters.

Despite the severity of the situation, it reportedly took nearly three hours for the forest department officials to reach the site of the incident. Although the police eventually arrived, the prolonged absence of forest officials sparked outrage among villagers, who accused the department of negligence and apathy.

Locals allege that repeated pleas for effective mitigation measures and proactive patrolling have fallen on deaf ears. With the latest fatality, the demand for urgent intervention from the Forest Department and the state administration has grown louder.