Forest Workers Face Perilous Encounter with Rampaging Rhino at Manas National Park

A distressing incident unfolded at Manas National Park as forest workers found themselves in a perilous encounter with a rampaging one-horned rhinoceros.
The event, which has already garnered attention on social media platforms through a viral video, occurred along the Mathanguri Path in the Bansbari forest zone of Manas.
The situation escalated when a rhinoceros displayed hostile behavior, prompting designated park workers to swiftly evacuate the area.
Tasked with covering extensive distances along the park's pathways, forest workers in Manas National Park navigate through terrain spanning several kilometers as part of their routine duties. Despite the inherent dangers associated with their responsibilities, the swift response from the vehicle's driver ensured the safety of the forest personnel present in the area.
Notably, incidents involving rhinoceros attacks have presented significant challenges to both tourists and forest workers at Manas National Park, underscoring the importance of heightened vigilance and preparedness in the face of such encounters.