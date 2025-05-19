Rakibul Defends Gaurav Gogoi, Says CM Fears Even His Shadow

Senior Congress leader and MP Rakibul Hussain on Monday stirred controversy during his visit to Doboka, where he reacted sharply when questioned by journalists about alleged irregularities in the state’s tourism department during his tenure.

Advertisment

When reporters confronted him with questions, Hussain appeared visibly agitated and refused to provide clear answers, particularly when asked about allegations levelled by Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal against him and the party. His evasiveness raised further eyebrows.

In a surprising twist, Hussain also responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent remarks concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Pakistan. Taking a jibe at the CM, he said, “The Chief Minister is afraid even of Gaurav Gogoi’s shadow.”

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Hussain claimed that the party has set a deadline until September for Sarma to correct his ways. “Why wait until September? If they know the truth, why not remove him now?” he questioned.

He further claimed that the BJP intends to remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Chief Minister’s post by September. “Even if he survives through manipulation, the people will remove him by February,” he added.

Criticising the government’s fiscal management, Hussain remarked, “Even a robot can run a government on loans. You don’t need an elected government for that.”

The comments come at a time of heightened political tensions in Assam, with opposition leaders stepping up attacks on the BJP-led state government ahead of the upcoming elections.

Also Read: Ex-AASU Leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah Detained Over Duliajan Petrol Pump Brawl