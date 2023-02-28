Assam: Former AASU Members Held for Physically Abusing Minors

Former three members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a physical abuse case in Baksa district.

According to sources, the three accused used to physically abuse two minor boys at the office of AASU in Naokata area of Goreswar.

Due to this physical abuse, one of the minors was forced to take decision to kill self.

The accused, identified as Ankur Sarma, Bhabesh Sarma and Hirakjyoti Sarma, were absconding for several days before getting arrested.

Following the arrest, they were sent to jail.

“In the month of July 2022, a minor was physically abused by the members in suspicion of committing theft at Naokata AASU Office. Unable to tolerate this, one of the minors killed self,” the police informed.

A few days ago, a viral video circulated where a teacher was seen verbally abusing minor students of roughly four-five years old in Assam.

It waas suspected that the incident occurred in Tezpur, however, the exact place was not known.

In the video, the teacher was heard saying, “Why did you get up from the seat? I was recording a video. I will slap you right on your face. I should break your heads.”

A student was also heard saying, “Ma’am I have completed my work.” To which she again started scolding them, “Don’t shout. If you have finished then sit quietly, I am recording a video here.”

Moreover, the student who got up from the seat earlier in the video was heard being beaten up by the teacher.

After the video went viral, a massive reaction was seen by onlookers demanding to investigate the matter and punish the teacher.