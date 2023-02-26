‘Will Break Your Head’ Assam Teacher Abuses Minor Students

In a viral video, a teacher was seen verbally abusing minor students of roughly four-five years old in Assam.

According to sources, it is suspected that the incident occurred in Tezpur, however, it is yet to be ascertained.

In the video, the teacher was heard saying, “Why did you get up from the seat? I was recording a video. I will slap you right on your face. I should break your heads.”

A student was also heard saying, “Ma’am I have completed my work.” To which she again started scolding them, “Don’t shout. If you have finished then sit quietly, I am recording a video here.”

The student who got up from the seat earlier in the video was heard being beaten up by the teacher.

After the video went viral, a massive reaction was seen by onlookers demanding to investigate the matter and punish the teacher.