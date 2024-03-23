Assam
Former AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath Appointed as BJP State Secretary
Former president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath was appointed as the State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam on March 23.
The official announcement was made through a statement by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita.
Notably, the former AASU president along with many prominent leaders of the state joined the BJP on January 28 in a ceremony that was held at the BJP State headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha.
Many BJP leaders including BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita, Assam cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, MLAs Diganta Kalita and Manab Deka were present at the event.
The move gives a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.