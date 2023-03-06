Former APSC Member Ranjit Barthakur Appears in Court

Brigadier Ranjit Barthakur, a former APSC member who had been served a notice by the justice Biplab Kumar Sharma commission in connection with the massive recruitment scam, arrived to record his statement in the special judge's court.

Ranjit Barthakur, who had earlier in 2016 been entrusted to clean up the mess in the APSC scam, appeared in the court in relation to APSC ADO scam case.

Barthakur testified in the APSC ADO scam. He was a member of the APSC during Rakesh Pal’s tenure when the scam took place.

The ADO case is being heard daily in the State Special Judge’s Court.

Earlier in September, 2022, the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma commission had served notices to five former members including Barthakur in connection with the matter.

The Assam government had formed the one-man judicial commission headed by Justice (retired) BK Sharma to probe into the matter pertaining to the recruitment anomalies and malpractices in the conduction of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2014 examination of the APSC

Last year, the bail plea of Rakesh Paul, who was the prime accuse of the scam was rejected.

The bail plea of Rakesh Paul, prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the APSC, was rejected for the seventh time by the special judge’s court.

According to reports, Rakesh Paul sought bail in the case filed at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) bribery case.

During the hearing of his bail application, the court reportedly noted that it was not the correct time to grant his bail.

At the same time, the case was subjudiced in the fast track court.

It may be noted that one of the two candidates for the post of ADO, Bedanta Bikash Das had admitted to having paid Rs 50,000 as bribe to the then APSC Chairman Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment.