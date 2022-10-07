Former Asom Sahitya Sabha Secretary-General Dr. Amal Rajkhowa No More

The former secretary general of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Amal Rajkhowa passed away on Friday after battling heart-related ailments.

According to reports, Dr. Rajkhowa had been hospitalized for the past several days at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) where he breathed his last.

He was suffering from several heart – related ailments and was under treatment when he passed away.

The demise of the stalwart has shaken the literary community of the state. He was known to have authored over 30 books.

Dr. Rajkhowa was also known for having translated Ṛtusaṃhāra, a work of Kalidas and also for translating Chanakya.

He is also known to have translated several verses from Sanskrit into Assamese.