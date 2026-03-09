Former Assam ADGP Phatik Dutta Goswami Awarded Honorary Doctorate In Literature

Retired senior police officer and former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Assam, Phatik Dutta Goswami, has been conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contributions to society.

The honorary Doctorate in Literature (Honoris Causa) was awarded by America International University. The recognition was given for Goswami’s long-standing service and his contributions toward promoting social harmony, justice, and humanitarian values.

The degree was formally presented during a ceremonial event held on March 7, 2026, at the YMCA in Delhi, where dignitaries and members associated with the university attended the programme.

According to the university authorities, the honorary doctorate was awarded under the statutes of its Department of Education as a mark of appreciation for Goswami’s efforts in public service and his broader engagement in social and intellectual spheres.

In his response, Goswami expressed gratitude to the university for the honour and acknowledged the recognition as a meaningful encouragement. He said he was thankful to the institution for conferring the doctorate in the field of literature.

The invitation for the ceremony was issued by the university’s founder and chancellor, Sang Won Park, along with registrar Kyung Bai An. The communication highlighted Goswami’s dedication and his contributions toward promoting peace, harmony, justice, and humanity in society.

The certificate, issued under Registration No. AIU/60107/2026 states that the Senate of the university approved the conferment of the honorary doctorate for “meritorious recognition” of his service and contributions.