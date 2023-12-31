Former Assam DGP Deepak Narayan Dutta Passes Away, Assam Police Mourns

The DGP, Assam, GP Singh, and the entire Assam Police deeply mourned the demise of Former DGP of Assam, Deepak Narayan Dutta (retd.) on December 31, 2023, at 01:00 hrs at Hyderabad.
Assam Police also conveys deepest condolences to his wife, his daughter and son and all other grieving family members.
Born on December 2, 1946, DN Dutta was distinguished IPS officer of the 1971 Batch of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.
Dutta served in various capacities, culminating in his appointment as the Director General of Police for Assam in 2005 until his superannuation on December 31, 2006.
Post-retirement, he served as a Member of the State Police Accountability Commission and later as the State Chief Information Commissioner.
Recognized for his unimpeachable integrity, he was honored with the Governor’s Gold Medal in 1991 for meritorious service. Beyond his role as a strict policeman, Dutta was a professor, classical musician, and a compassionate individual.
Prior to joining the police force, he was a professor at the esteemed Cotton College. Despite battling throat cancer in 1997, which cost him his voice box, Dutta remained dedicated to his duties, earning admiration for his unwavering commitment to the people of Assam.
He was known for his gentle approach, and prioritized family values and would be remembered as a Guardian to the entire Assam Police family.
The mortal remains will be flown from Hyderabad on January 1, 2024 and will reach Assam Police headquarters at 2 PM for last respects.
The cremation has been scheduled for the same day at 3-30 PM at Nabagraha Crematorium. The Unit flag at all Assam Police Units and Organisations shall be flown at Half mast as a mark of respect to the departed soul.