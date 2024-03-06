Former Assam Executive Engineer Arrested: Exposing Corruption and Abuse of Power

Ali was arrested on January 18, 2024, for failing to surrender his Indian passport and subsequently remanded to five days police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to the judicial custody at Guwahati's district central jail. A forensic audit conducted by an empaneled Chartered Accountant firm highlighted the disproportionate assets accumulated by Ali, amounting to Rs 3,07,60,851.00, representing a staggering 254.97% increase beyond his known income sources.