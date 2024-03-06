Former Assam Executive Engineer Arrested: Exposing Corruption and Abuse of Power

Executive Engineer Md Chamed Ali, formerly of the PWD Road Division in Karimganj, has found himself embroiled in a corruption scandal following allegations of amassing disproportionate assets through illicit means. The complaint, lodged by Siddique Ahmed, MLA of South Karimganj Constituency, accuses Ali of accepting substantial sums from contractors without fulfilling work obligations as per project plans and estimates.
A Preliminary Enquiry (P.E. No. 04/2022) initiated by the government substantiated the allegations, leading to the registration of Vigilance Police Station Case No.09/2023 under sections 13(1)(b)/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation revealed that Ali, during his tenure as Executive Engineer, engaged in criminal misconduct for personal gain, abusing his authority as a public servant.
Ali was arrested on January 18, 2024, for failing to surrender his Indian passport and subsequently remanded to five days police custody. On completion of the remand period, he was sent to the judicial custody at Guwahati's district central jail. A forensic audit conducted by an empaneled Chartered Accountant firm highlighted the disproportionate assets accumulated by Ali, amounting to Rs 3,07,60,851.00, representing a staggering 254.97% increase beyond his known income sources.
Following the receipt of prosecution sanction from the Public Works Department, Government of Assam, a charge sheet (Vigilance Police Station Chargesheet No.04/2024) was filed against Ali on March 6, 2024, under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The chargesheet comprises 658 pages, marking a significant development in the legal proceedings against the accused.