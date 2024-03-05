Assam: Field Surveyor Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe for NOC Issuance
The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed the Field Surveyor of the Silchar Development Authority Office, Abhijit Kar after he accepted a bribe from the complainant for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the complainant for regularizing the construction of his house.
Earlier, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Abhijit Kar, Field Surveyor of the office of the Silchar Development Authority, District- Cachar had demanded Rs. 1,00,000 as bribe from the complainant.
However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Silchar Development Authority, District- Cachar.
Abhijit Kar was caught red handed in the office, immediately after he accepted Rs. 15,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized in presence of independent witnesses.
During search of the body of the public servant, an additional amount of Rs. 38,500 was recovered from the pocket of his trousers worn and has been seized in presence of independent witnesses.
Further, during search of the house of the public servant located at Silchar town, an additional amount of Rs. 12,60,890 has been recovered and seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 05/03/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 18/2024, under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.