Former Assam Guv Lt Ajai Singh No More; CM Condoles Demise

Former governor of Assam Lt Gen Ajai Singh PVSM has passed away on Tuesday morning (April 18).

A veteran of the 1965 & ‘71 wars, Singh served as the governor of Assam from 2003 till 2008. He was also the chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the demise of the war veteran and recollected his contribution to the nation.

Taking to twitter, the CM’s office wrote, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Gen Ajai Singh PVSM, Former Governor of Assam and veteran of the 1965 & ‘71 wars. HCM recollected Lt. Gen Singh’s illustrious military career and invaluable contribution to the state and nation."