Haryana: 4 Killed, 20 Injured In Rice Mill Collapse

As many as four workers were killed and 20 others were left injured following the collapse of a three-storey rice mill at Karnal in Haryana, the administration informed on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, a total of 150 workers were present inside the building at the time when the incident took place. The administration said that those injured in the incident were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Karnal, Anish Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying, “A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.”

“Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners,” added the DC.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are about to reach the spot to begin search and rescue operations.

The superintendent of police (SP) Karnal, Shashank Kumar said, “Four people are dead and 20 were injured in the incident. We have started the rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams will also reach here. No one is missing now, we have cross-checked the list of workers.”