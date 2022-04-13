Former Assam Minister Binod Gowala Passes Away

Former Assam cabinet minister and Asom Gana Parisahd (AGP) leader, Binod Gowala, has passed away on Wednesday following brief illness.
Expressing grief, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said that late Gowala was a man of the masses who has served people with utmost sincerity and probity throughout his life.
Gowala represented the Sarupathar constituency of Assam's Golaghat district and served as an MLA in the years 1978, 1991, 1996 and 2008.
The four-time MLA has played a major role in the victory and success of the Asom Gana Parishad across the state and gained much recognition serving the 94-Sarupathar constituency.
During the Prafulla Mahanta government in the state, Gowala had served as the Assam Minister for Border Development.
