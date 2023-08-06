Former Assam Minister Brindaban Goswami Admitted to Hospital over Cardiac Complications

Senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and former state education minister Brindaban Goswami has been rushed to a Health City Hospital in Khanapara for a cardiovascular complications.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, PRO Health City Hospital said, “Goswami was admitted last night due to cardiovascular complications, however, he was reported to be stable and out of danger. He will be discharged today after all the necessary formalities.”
It may be recalled that in the month of September 2020, Goswami and his wife had tested COVID-19 positive.
The former AGP minister along with his wife Labanya Goswami was then brought to Guwahati.
Brindaban Goswami was one of the student leaders who came into the limelight during Assam Agitation.
He was member of split group of Asom Gana Parishad known as Natun Asom Gana Parishad (NAGP) when it was formed due to differences with the then Chief Minister of Assam Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.
He was also President of Asom Gana Parishad for brief period of time.
During Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2006, Goswami was named as chief ministerial candidate of Asom Gana Parishad. He is also five times Member of Legislative Assembly from Tezpur constituency.