LS Polls 2024: AGP Planning to Contest In Four Seats In Assam

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is planning to contest in four seats in Assam in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

This was informed by party MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita on Friday, sources said.

He stated that they would be trying to secure at least one constituency out of the 14 constituencies in the state.

Speaking to the media, Kalita indicated that he would be urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allocate preferable seats to the AGP.

At the same time, AGP worker’s conferences have already taken place in Kaliabor, Mangaldoi, Tezpur and Nagaon. This indicates the party’s seriousness towards the upcoming elections.

According to sources, the AGP’s decision to contest in four seats could have a significant impact on elections, particularly in the constituencies where the party has strong presence.

Moreover, the party’s move to seek a seat after the Guwahati Executive’s Meet is expected to bring more clarity on the AGP’s strategy for the polls.