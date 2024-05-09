Former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro Hospitalised In Rangia

Former Assam education and revenue minister Thaneswar Boro was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Rangia after his health deteriorated.
As per reports, Thaneswar Boro was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Swasti Hospital in Rangia after his health took a turn for the worse.
According to the information at hand, Thaneswar Boro, who founded Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2016, fell ill on Wednesday night, after which he was rushed to the hospital.
It may be noted that last year, the Assam government announced that it would provide for the medical assistance to the former state minister, who was then undergoing treatment.
In July 2023, when Thaneswar Boro had to be hospitalised, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited him on the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of his health condition.
Jayanta Mallabaruah, after meeting the former state minister, told reporters, “After receiving information of former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro being admitted to the hospital, the chief minister instructed me visit the hospital and take stock of his health condition. Yesterday, we heard that his condition was serious, however, today the hospital authorities have assured that his condition is quite stable as of now.”