Former Assam Minister’s Son Faces Domestic Violence Allegations by Wife!

In a surprising turn of events, the elder son of a former state minister has been accused of domestic violence against his wife on Friday.
According to initial reports, the accused (identity not revealed) has been accused of allegedly torturing his wife both physically and mentally for the past year after the victim came across the fact that her spouse was a divorcee.
Both the minister’s son and the victim got married on March 9, 2022.
It has also come to the fore that the mother-in-law of the victim has also been involved in torturing the victim for the past year.
So far no case has been registered in connection to the matter; nonetheless, Pratidin Time has acquired several pictures of the severe injury marks inflicted on the victim woman.
The veracity of the pictures is yet to be ascertained by the Assam police.