Former Chenga MLA & Minister Sukur Ali Ahmed Passes Away at 66

Sukur Ali Ahmed, senior political leader and four-time MLA from Chenga, passed away on Wednesday night at Guwahati’s Health City Hospital. He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness and breathed his last at 9:04 PM. He was 66 years old.

Ahmed had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the day at 12 noon due to deteriorating health. A seasoned politician, he first entered the Assam Legislative Assembly in 1996 as the Congress MLA from Chenga. He was subsequently re-elected in 2001, 2011, and 2016, representing the same constituency.

During the tenure of the Tarun Gogoi government, Sukur Ali Ahmed served as a State Minister.

His death marks the end of a long and dedicated political career. Ahmed had been battling illness for an extended period.