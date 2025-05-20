Jayant Narlikar: A Titan of Indian Science Passes Away at 86

Renowned Indian astrophysicist, science communicator, and institution builder Professor Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence in Pune. He was 86. A towering figure in the field of theoretical cosmology, Prof. Narlikar leaves behind an enduring legacy that spans scientific discovery, education, literature, and public engagement.

Prof. Narlikar had recently undergone surgery for a hip fracture and was recuperating at home. According to family sources, he passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is survived by his three daughters.

A Life of Brilliant Inquiry

Born on July 19, 1938, into a family steeped in scholarship, Jayant Narlikar’s destiny seemed written in the stars. His father, Vishnu Vasudev Narlikar, was a renowned mathematician and cosmologist, while his late wife, Mangala Narlikar, was a celebrated mathematician in her own right.

After completing his schooling in India, Prof. Narlikar earned his undergraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He then moved to Cambridge University, where he studied under the legendary astrophysicist Sir Fred Hoyle, and earned his BA and PhD. His collaboration with Hoyle led to their joint development of the Steady State Theory of the universe — a pioneering alternative to the Big Bang model.

He later expanded on these ideas to formulate the Quasi-Steady State Cosmology, delving deep into cosmic models that challenged conventional wisdom. Despite mounting evidence in support of the Big Bang theory, Narlikar continued to critically evaluate its shortcomings, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to scientific inquiry over orthodoxy.

Institution Builder and Mentor

After returning to India in 1972, Prof. Narlikar joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), where he led the Theoretical Astrophysics Group until 1989. It was during this tenure that he laid the groundwork for what would become his most influential institutional contribution: the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

Established in 1988 under the University Grants Commission, IUCAA was a visionary attempt to bridge university teaching with high-quality research in astrophysics. Prof. Narlikar served as its founding director, shaping the careers of countless students and faculty and pioneering a collaborative model between universities and research institutes.

Cosmos and Life Beyond Earth

Prof. Narlikar’s scientific curiosity extended beyond cosmology. In a groundbreaking collaboration with Sri Lankan scientist Prof. Chandra Wickramasinghe, he conducted a stratospheric balloon experiment that collected atmospheric samples at 40 km above the Earth. The findings hinted at the possibility of organic material — possibly even microbial life — originating from outer space. Though underexplored, this research added a fascinating layer to the dialogue on the origin of life.

Science for the People

One of Narlikar’s most enduring contributions was his commitment to science communication. Whether through books, articles, radio broadcasts, or television appearances, he strove to make complex scientific ideas accessible to everyday readers. His lucid explanations and elegant analogies helped spark scientific curiosity among millions.

In addition to his academic writing, Prof. Narlikar was a gifted Marathi science fiction author, bringing together scientific imagination and literary flair. His autobiography, written in Marathi, earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014, while the Maharashtra Bhushan Award (2011) recognized his overall contributions to literature and science.

In 2021, he was honoured as the President of the All India Marathi Literary Conference held in Nashik, symbolizing his bridge between the world of science and letters.

Awards and Recognitions

Prof. Narlikar’s long list of accolades reflects his towering contributions:

Padma Bhushan (1965) — awarded at the age of just 26

Padma Vibhushan (2004)

Sahitya Akademi Award (2014)

UNESCO Kalinga Prize (1996) — for popularizing science

TWAS Award (2012) — for establishing a centre of excellence

Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences

Associate of the Royal Astronomical Society of London

Tributes and Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, calling Prof. Narlikar “a luminary in astrophysics” and “an institution builder whose theoretical frameworks will be valued for generations.” In a heartfelt post on X, the Prime Minister wrote:

“His writings made science accessible to common citizens. Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), where Prof. Narlikar spent nearly two decades, remembered him as a scientist of profound intellect, an inspiring mentor, and a caring human being.