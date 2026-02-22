Former Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Officially Joins BJP

Senior political leader Bhupen Kumar Borah formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a ceremony held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in the presence of Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and several state-level leaders. The event also saw ministers like Jayanta Malla Baruah and Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah welcoming Bora into the party.
The formal induction of Bhupen Borah marks another significant political shift in Assam, as he moves from the Congress to the BJP, promising to bring his experience and influence to his new political home.
