Former Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Officially Joins BJP

Senior political leader Bhupen Kumar Borah formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a ceremony held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, in the presence of Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and several state-level leaders. The event also saw ministers like Jayanta Malla Baruah and Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah welcoming Bora into the party.

Before formally joining the BJP, Borah told the media that the situation of Karna before the Mahabharata war was similar to that of the proud Assamese in Congress. “I will take on a role from Rajiv Bhawan to Vajpayee Bhawan, like the battlefield at Saraighat". He stated.

It is noteworthy that on February 21, Borah had mentioned on social media that joining the BJP was not an easy decision. “I am taking this step with a heavy heart, moving forward for the service of the people,” he had written.

The formal induction of Bhupen Borah marks another significant political shift in Assam, as he moves from the Congress to the BJP, promising to bring his experience and influence to his new political home.

