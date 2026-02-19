Bhupen Borah’s Photos Covered at Rajiv Bhawan Ahead of Priyanka Gandhi’s Visit

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah was symbolically removed from Rajiv Bhawan on Thursday as party workers covered his photographs at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters in Guwahati.

Posters featuring Borah that were displayed inside Rajiv Bhawan were covered with white sheets by Congress workers after he defected to the BJP. Party members said that leaders who abandon the party’s ideology have no place in its official spaces.

The move came as the Congress prepares to welcome national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is scheduled to visit Guwahati on February 19 and 20 to oversee key organisational meetings ahead of the Assam Assembly elections later this year.

Party workers were seen cleaning and preparing Rajiv Bhawan for her visit. The headquarters has been spruced up as Congress cadres gear up to receive the senior leader.

According to the APCC, Priyanka Gandhi will land at Guwahati airport at 11 am and then head to the Kamakhya temple to offer prayers before proceeding to Rajiv Bhawan. She will chair a meeting of the screening committee, which she heads for Assam, to shortlist prospective candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Her schedule includes back-to-back organisational meetings throughout the day, including discussions with the state Congress political affairs committee, party MLAs, district Congress unit presidents, chairpersons of various state committees, leaders of frontal organisations and the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Assam.

She is also expected to interact with Congress workers from various levels late in the evening and will stay overnight in Guwahati.

On February 20, Priyanka Gandhi will hold further meetings with Assam Congress working presidents, Members of Parliament and representatives from various party cells and departments.

Later, she will visit the Manabendra Sarma Complex to interact with block Congress committee presidents and other office-bearers of the state unit before departing for the airport in the afternoon.

