Former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro Passes Away at 85

Former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro breathed his last at the age of 85 on Friday. Boro, who had been undergoing treatment in the ICU of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), had been suffering from complications related to a long-standing heart condition.
Boro leaves behind his only daughter. His distinguished career included serving as the Education Minister during the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) government and holding the position of the former President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).
The mortal remains of the former minister will be transported to Rangia from Guwahati, where various parties and organizations are set to pay tribute.