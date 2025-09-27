Former Haflong MLA Samarjit Haflongbar Congratulates Hagrama Mohilary & BPF

Former North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) and former MLA of Haflong, Samarjit Haflongbar, has extended his congratulations to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and its supremo Hagrama Mohilary, following the decisive victory in the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

In his letter, he expressed that it is a privilege to extend heartfelt congratulations on the successful joint effort in shaping public opinion in favor of protecting the Sixth Schedule provisions, a cause strongly supported by the respected people of Bodoland.

"This decisive effort has led to a remarkable victory for the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in the 5th Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Council Election, securing 28 out of 40 seats, while the opposition could manage only 12 seats, falling short of their targeted goal of capturing the Tribal Council"-- reads the congratulatory letter.

"This outcome serves as a significant and eye-opening example for other Sixth Schedule areas, including the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, highlighting the importance of safeguarding autonomy and self-governance against unexpected interventions by certain local groups"--it further added.

Appreciating the BPF chief, Haflongbar wrote--"dedication and tireless efforts of the BPF, under the leadership of Mr. Hagrama Mohilary and his sincere colleagues, are highly commendable. Their achievement reflects not only political success but also their commitment to the broader welfare and all-round development of the people of Bodoland."