Assam BTC Election Results: BPF Sweeps Kokrajhar, Wins 11 of 12 Seats

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has registered a thumping victory in Kokrajhar district, bagging 11 out of the 12 constituencies, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) managed to secure just one.

In Parbatjhora, BPF’s Munmun Brahma emerged victorious, while in Guma, the party’s Anataz Ali clinched the seat. UPPL managed its only win in Srirampur, where Wilson Hasda defeated his rivals. BPF tightened its grip further with William Narzary winning in Jamduar, Mrityunjoy Narzary in Saraibil, and Robiram Narzary in Kasugaon.

In Fakiragram, Ajamul Haque of BPF defeated BJP’s Arup Kumar Dey, while in Dotma, Prakash Basumatary of BPF pulled off a significant win against UPPL’s Pramod Boro. Zubiraj Basumatary ensured BPF’s victory in Banargaon, and in Deorgao, party chief Hagrama Mohilary secured a win over UPPL’s Khampa Borgoyary.

The winning streak continued in Baukhungri, where Dhaneshwar Goyary emerged triumphant, followed by Derhachhat Basumatary sealing victory in Salakati.

The BPF swept the Assam BTC Polls 2025, winning 28 seats. The UPPL secured 7 seats, while the BJP managed to win 5.

Late Friday night, celebrations erupted among BPF supporters as they gathered in front of the BTC Secretariat, bursting firecrackers after the announcement of results.

