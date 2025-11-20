Former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Inaugurates Second CAP Training Centre in Assam

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the second training centre of the Cricket Academy of Pathan (CAP) in Assam, located at Tingrai Chariali in Duliajan.

At the inauguration, Pathan paid a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg, noting that the people of Assam hold him in high regard.

He also lauded Uma Chetry, a key member of the Indian women’s cricket team that clinched the World Cup, and emphasised that Assam provides a conducive environment for cricket.

Pathan highlighted that if the new generation of aspiring cricketers in Assam receives proper training, the state could produce highly skilled players at the national level in the future.

The event was attended by local cricket enthusiasts and marked a significant step toward promoting cricket in the region.

