Former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar Rejects Land Allocation Claim

Former MLA and ex-Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Samarjit Haflongbar, on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the previous ASDC-led administration had allotted 6,000 bighas of land to the state’s Industry Department.

Speaking at a press conference, Haflongbar said the claim—attributed to Advocate General Devojit Lon Saikia—was “completely unfounded, politically driven, and factually incorrect.”

He asserted that during the ASDC government’s tenure, no decision was made by the Executive Committee to hand over any such large area of council land for industrial use.

To counter what he called “misleading submissions” before the court, Haflongbar confirmed that he has filed a counter affidavit rejecting Saikia’s statements.

He said the affidavit includes official documents and administrative records to prove that no land transfer of 6,000 bighas occurred under his leadership.

Haflongbar added that the spread of such misinformation has damaged the reputation of the former council and caused unnecessary confusion among the people regarding land management in Dima Hasao.

He urged the public to be wary of “twisted claims” being pushed for political advantage.

He concluded by stating that the matter is now sub judice and expressed confidence that the courts will clarify the facts. Haflongbar reiterated that every decision taken during his time in office was guided by the interests of the people of the district.

